Another victory for iconic castle

If there’s one thing that’s better than Bamburgh Castle, it’s two of them!

The cracking reflections in Darren Chapman’s stunning picture proved an absolutely irresistible.

2ND: Dunstanburgh Castle from Newton by the Sea, by Margaret Whittaker (290 likes)

It became the most-liked image on our Facebook page, with 330 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

The beautiful view of Dunstanburgh Castle from Newton by the Sea, captured by Margaret Whittaker, attracted 290 likes to take second place.

In third place, with 212 likes, was a shot of colourful flowers in the rain at Denwick. George Taylor took this lovely picture of the cottages at Denwick caught in a summer shower.

3RD: Flowers in the rain at Denwick, by George Taylor (212 likes)

And a photo of the point where you meet the sea at the end of the Long Walk at Howick Hall Gardens and Arboretum. earned Fergus Currie fourth place, with 188 likes.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette