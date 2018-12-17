Acclaimed artist Stella Vine’s work to go on display in Alnwick

Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery starts 2019 with a vibrant and exciting exhibition of work by internationally acclaimed, Alnwick-born contemporary artist Stella Vine.

From January 8 to February 24, a significant collection of her work will fill the walls of Bailiffgate, including some new works from her latest series ‘Evangeline’.

Stella Vine has donated a substantial collection of artworks to Bailiffgate. This collection embodies her bold, signature style, showcased across a variety of medium.

Not since her solo exhibition at the prestigious Modern Art Oxford, curated by Andrew Nairne in 2007, has such a large body of her work been displayed.

“We are delighted to show this extraordinary collection of art for the first time,” said Bailiffgate volunteer Sheila Starks. “The paintings are so exuberant, they seem to leap off the walls.”

Stella’s art work is not easy to categorize; it is at once childlike, edgy, and dark, yet weirdly uplifting, and surprisingly funny. When you look closely, it all fits together like a jigsaw puzzle.

The exhibition includes drawings and paintings in a variety of sizes and mediums.

A free exhibition open day for North East residents and Friends of Bailiffgate will be held at the museum on Saturday, January 19, from 1pm to 4pm.