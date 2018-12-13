A sneak peak at the Christmas Light Show at The Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden has been transformed into a magical land of visual and audio delights as its Christmas Light Show opens tonight (Friday).

Visitors are immersed in a festive story as they stroll through the garden with surprises and beautiful sights waiting to greet them.

The Barbara Hepworth sculpture has been lit as a feature of the Christmas Light Show at The Alnwick Garden.

These include a giant interactive snowman and Santa’s reindeer racing along the south wall.

Along the route, the Water Tower becomes a gingerbread house and a giant Christmas present, a ballerina dances to the Nutcracker in the Ornamental Garden and glitter balls that appear to explode.

Colourful woodland scenes transport the visitor into a magical world of festive fantasy.

The Cherry Orchard has been festooned with simple white lights inviting you to enjoy a swing under the trees.

White lights in the Cherry Orchard.

For the first time, the interactive experience has been led by Iris Digital, a Newcastle company which specialises in interactive multimedia installations.

Tickets for December 15, 22 and 23 have already sold out but there are slots available for other dates from today (14th) to the 21st, from 4.30pm on weekdays (last entry 8pm) and from 6.30pm at the weekend (last entry 9pm).

Further details can be obtained from the Garden website at https://www.alnwickgarden.com/events/christmas-light-show-2018/

More pictures in this week's Northumberland Gazette.