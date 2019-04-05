A seat with a view voted top reader picture

It was a bumper week for reader pictures last week, with no fewer than five attracting more than 300 likes each.

Darren Chapman’s sunrise at Berwick pier finished top of the polls, with 359 likes.

The daffodils at Warkworth Castle are looking their glorious best in this Jane Dargue picture. 350 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Pipped into second were the daffodils at Warkworth Castle, by Jane Dargue (350 likes); Kevin Carlton’s sunrise over Newbiggin was third (343 likes); Lyn Douglas’ photo of Alnmouth estuary was fourth (342 likes); and Russell M Stalker’s sunrise at Alnmouth was fifth (320 likes).

Cracking early morning sky over Newbiggin by Kevin Carlton. 343 Facebook likes

All is calm. Clouds reflected in Alnmouth estuary by Lyn Douglas. 342 Facebook likes