A new take on county’s stones and structures

It’s all change at a Northumberland gallery as new artwork is revealed.

The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth will be bringing its summer exhibition to a close this week, ending a three-month display of work by some of the UK’s leading artists and printworkers focusing on Northumberland’s coastal beauty.

But art-lovers need not despair as a new exhibition starts on Saturday when artist Judy Appleby takes centre stage.

The Stones & Structures exhibition explores the natural and imposed features of the Northumberland coast, with original acrylic paintings created by Judy specially for the show.

The artist explores abstracted geometries, emphasising the relationship between man-made and natural structures.

Well-known landmarks are interpreted in an individual style, full of colour.

Judy, who lives in Gosforth and Falstone, has a studio in Newcastle and her paintings are in private collections in India, the United States, Ireland and the UK.

They are also displayed in public collections in the North East.

The exhibition runs at the Foxton Road gallery until October 15.

Meanwhile, today (Thursday) is the last chance to see the work of Embleton artist Nick Potter in Felton’s Gallery Forty5.

Nick, who is known for different styles and techniques, has presented 30 new pieces in A Different View, most in mixed media involving collage elements, and based on the Northumberland landscape.

Time is also running out to see Mary Ann Roger’s work at the Glendale Gallery in Florin, Wooler.

The solo exhibition of original paintings, prints and gifts featuring Northumberland landscapes, hares, chickens and sheep, runs until Tuesday.