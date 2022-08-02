Zoe pursuing her acting dream after positive first year at prestigious academy

Zoe V Keddie.

Zoe V Keddie built a successful career as the owner of a hotel in the family, The Plough Hotel in Town Yetholm, and as a partner in Edinburgh waste management business Dunedin Recycling Group.

But she decided to pursue a professional stage career after returning from a trip to Australia and managed to gain a coveted place at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

Zoe first discovered that she had a talent for acting at her primary school when cast in a school play and in recent years she has been regularly involved in amateur theatre, public speaking events and several musical productions.

The 32-year-old said: “I first performed when I was only five years old in a school play. I lost my confidence for a while, but managed to get it back and start performing again.

“Every time I was on stage, people would ask me why I wasn’t pursuing theatre. The truth is I love to entertain people and make them smile.

“The tutors are very good at preparing students for the industry. Through the training, you really get a feel of the discipline you need to be successful once you graduate.”