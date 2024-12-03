Ignas Maknickas.

The next Alnwick Music Society concert is a piano recital by a young Lithuanian artist with a growing reputation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, Ignas Maknickas received ‘The Queen’s Award for Excellence’ as the highest scoring graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He comes to Alnwick having then been awarded a Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ignas brings a fascinating programme. The first half consists of short piano pieces – miniatures, nocturnes, bagatelles and preludes – by four different and contrasting composers.

The second half is given over to Schubert’s last great work written for the piano, his Piano Sonata D 960.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 7.30pm in Alnwick Playhouse. You can book tickets online at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01665 660550.