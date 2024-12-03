Young Lithuanian pianist at Alnwick Playhouse
In 2021, Ignas Maknickas received ‘The Queen’s Award for Excellence’ as the highest scoring graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London.
He comes to Alnwick having then been awarded a Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme sponsorship.
Ignas brings a fascinating programme. The first half consists of short piano pieces – miniatures, nocturnes, bagatelles and preludes – by four different and contrasting composers.
The second half is given over to Schubert’s last great work written for the piano, his Piano Sonata D 960.
The concert will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 7.30pm in Alnwick Playhouse. You can book tickets online at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01665 660550.