The adaptation of The Queen’s Knickers was staged by young people from Malvin’s Close Academy, in Albion Road, and residents at The Oaks Care Home in Durban Street.

They rehearsed for around two months and worked with music and dance teachers from older people’s charity Equal Arts and their HenPower project to turn the book into a 20-minute musical, writing songs and dialogue and choreographing dances.

Hannah Shaw, a textile artist from Equal Arts, helped residents from the home make props, which included ‘extra big’ underwear.

Dennis Allen, 88, from The Oaks Care Home, with a pupil from Malvin's Close Academy during their performance of The Queen’s Knickers.

After weekly rehearsals since May, the children, aged between five and 11, recently performed the play in the care home’s garden alongside singing care home residents.

Activities co-ordinator at The Oaks, Lisa Tosney, said: “What a brilliant way for the children to wrap up their school year and a fabulous way for our residents to do something different.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Equal Arts and HenPower for running the sessions and getting our residents involved in the project.”

Equal Arts’ HenPower lead, Jos Forester Melville, added: “It’s been fantastic to be able to support residents, staff, and children with creative workshops and to see them able to learn and create alongside each other once again.

Dennis Allen with extra big underwear made for the show.

“The story has proved a great way for both groups to connect while supported by professional artists to explore their imaginations and enjoy the wellbeing benefits being creative can bring.”

For more information on Equal Arts and HenPower, visit https://www.equalarts.org.uk/our-work/henpower.

Residents Mary Wilson, 79, and Trevor Nichol, 89, during the performance.