You Got The Love brings daytime clubbing to Sheffield

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 14:20 BST

Sheffield is set to breathe new life into the city’s music scene this year as You Got The Love, a hugely popular daytime clubbing event, arrives in the city for the first time.

Following sell-out events at North Shields’ Salt Market Social, this unique experience is heading to the renowned FORGE Warehouse for an afternoon of house music classics and good vibes.

The event blends a carefully curated soundtrack of house music favourites with an inclusive and laid-back atmosphere. Whether you’re a fan of dance music, a busy professional looking for something fun and accessible, or simply someone after a memorable afternoon out, You Got The Love offers a new way to experience club culture.

“You Got The Love is about creating something different—an exciting, high-energy event that fits into people’s busy lives, without the need for a late night,” says Aaron Swales, co-founder and events manager of You Got The Love.

Show Me Love brings daytime clubbing to Sheffield.

“Sheffield has always been a hub for forward-thinking music culture, and we’re excited to bring this concept to such a vibrant city.”

What to Expect

Taking place at the award-nominated FORGE Warehouse, recently recognised in DJ Mag’s ‘Best of British’ awards, the event promises four hours of non-stop music, top-tier sound and lighting, and a welcoming community-driven vibe.

While You Got The Love focuses on the music and atmosphere over big-name DJs, the lineup will deliver a selection of house music classics that are guaranteed to keep the energy high and the dancefloor full.

Daytime Clubbing: Why It Works

Daytime clubbing is part of a growing trend across the UK, providing all the fun of a night out but on a more flexible schedule. It’s a chance to enjoy the thrill of the dancefloor without committing to the early hours. Whether it’s an alternative to traditional nightlife or a prelude to your evening plans, You Got The Love is all about making great music and social experiences more accessible.

“Sheffield is the perfect place to showcase this concept,” adds Aaron. “It’s a city that knows how to embrace new ideas and celebrate music in all its forms.”

Event Highlights:

● A soundtrack you’ll love: The best in house music classics, mixed to perfection.

● Immersive atmosphere: Quality sound, lighting, and production in one of Sheffield’s top venues.

● A new way to party: Enjoy the buzz of a clubbing experience without the late-night commitment.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets for You Got The Love are priced from just £7 (+ fees) and are available now at Fatsoma.

Join in on Saturday, 1st March 2025, at Sheffield’s FORGE Warehouse to experience the city’s first You Got The Love daytime clubbing event.

