The road to Clash in Paris has one final stop, as WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes to you live from Lyon, France!

The WWE undertake their last of three dates in France later today.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place in Lyon, before heading to Paris for both Clash in Paris and an episode of Monday Night Raw after the weekend.

Here’s what to expect, and what time to expect it, when WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs on Netflix later this evening.

It’s the final WWE show before this weekend’s first PLE in the city of Paris, and it already has some significant talking points ahead of this week’s episode.

Friday Night SmackDown comes to us from Lyon, France, this evening - the site of 2024’s incredibly successful Backlash event - so expect the WWE Universe to once again be in full voice as they were back at that PLE. They have good reason to be noisy, too.

They will not only be spoiled by appearances from some of the biggest stars on the Blue brand, including an appearance from the soon-to-retire John Cena, but two title matches, with one including a popular WWE superstar who recently joined the SmackDown brand.

Additionally, throughout the day, Nick Aldis is likely to announce more updates via social media. As of writing, here is your current WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview, including the start time in the UK this evening.

What time does WWE Friday Night SmackDown start in the UK this evening?

A nice and early start time for the UK members of the WWE Universe, as this evening’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to air on Netflix from 7pm BST on September 29, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its broadcast.

What matches are currently announced for WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

SmackDown's latest arrival, Sami Zayn, is set to challenge for the United States championship this evening on the last Friday Night SmackDown before Clash in Paris. | WWE

WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) v Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa will defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn in one of two title defences scheduled for the show. Zayn has been on a mission to win the title ever since Solo and the MFTs cost him an opportunity to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

After getting himself traded to SmackDown, Sami has since earned two straight pinfall victories over Solo, and a third win tonight would crown him the new champion. However, a fair fight may not be in the cards, as the MFTs are always close by when Solo Sikoa is involved.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair (c) v Piper Niven and Alba Fyre

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, the "Allies of Convenience," defend their titles against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice.

The Secret Hervice has been a thorn in the champions' side, with Alexa Bliss even missing last week's show after being injured by the trio. Her absence led to Piper Niven's upset win over Charlotte Flair in singles competition, but Bliss is set to return tonight to defend the championships.

Number 1 contendership match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: The Miz and Carmelo Hayes v The Street Profits

A new #1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship will be crowned tonight as the team of The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, known as "Melo Don't Miz," takes on The Street Profits.

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes have been on a hot streak, scoring big wins against Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns to earn their spot in this match. Meanwhile, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits secured their spot by defeating #DIY and The MFTs.

John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton set to make appearances in Lyon

Tonight's show is scheduled to be one of John Cena's final 10 dates in his WWE career. The "Never Seen 17-Time World Champion" is preparing to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, but a future matchup with Brock Lesnar may be on the horizon.

Last week, General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that he had heard from Lesnar for the first time since his surprise return at SummerSlam, but before he could say more, Logan Paul knocked out Cena. We may learn more about "The Beast's" whereabouts tonight.

In addition, two longtime rivals are set to appear. Randy Orton, who made a surprise return last week by hitting an RKO on Drew McIntyre, will be in Lyon alongside the "Scottish Warrior."

Are there any more European tour dates coming up for the WWE?

According to the live events scheduled on the WWE website, the last European show for the company is set to take place on September 1, when Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place at the same venue as Clash in Paris - the Paris La Défense Arena.

Looking for more information on this weekend’s Clash in Paris event? Check out our guide to everything we know so far ahead of this weekend’s PLE.