Wooler Arts reveals programme of summer concerts

Wooler Arts has revealed its programme of summer concerts.
By Ian Smith
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:28 GMT
Five concerts of music for choir, brass, string chamber music, piano (four hands), and Scottish folk-roots jazz will be held at St Mary’s Parish Church.

Highly-regarded London choir Joyful Company of Singers start things off with an imaginative programme of pieces relating to the sea and with a strong North East theme on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Trombone quartet Slide Action play on Saturday, May 18 at 7.30pm.

    Charlie Stewart on fiddle.Charlie Stewart on fiddle.
    Paris-based Quatuor Danel perform Schubert’s Greatest Masterpiece on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm.

    Pianists Nigel Clayton and Imma Setiadi perform popular masterpieces by Debussy and Holst in a completely new way in Sea, Sky and Spain on Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm.

    Scottish saxophonist and composer Matt Carmichael, joined by Fergus McCreadie and Charlie Stewart, are lined up to conclude the programme on Sunday, June 23 at 3pm.

    Book tickets at www.woolerarts.org.uk

