Women of Wit, Wisdom and Wonder: FIKA Gallery in Morpeth hosts powerful feminist storytelling event

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
FIKA Gallery in Morpeth have announced an upcoming storytelling event celebrating women throughout history.

Guests are invited to book tickets for an evening of inspiration, reflection and connection with Women of Wit, Wisdom and Wonder - led by Penni Blythe.

On Wednesday, July 9 from 6pm to 8pm, an interactive conversation will shine a light on the often-unsung impact of women who have shaped our lives and histories.

Described as ‘inspiring’ and ‘thought-provoking’ by attendees at a previous event in April, Penni weaves together stories drawn from women all around the world, interlaced with her own remarkable life journey.

Women of Wit, Wisdom and Wonder at FIKA Gallery.

The event is a participatory experience and guests are encouraged to bring a piece of material that reminds them of a woman who matters to them. Penni will be stitching each piece into her grandmother’s Durham quilt, creating a living tapestry of memory and legacy.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here or by popping into the Morpeth gallery.

