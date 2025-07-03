Women of Wit, Wisdom and Wonder: FIKA Gallery in Morpeth hosts powerful feminist storytelling event
Guests are invited to book tickets for an evening of inspiration, reflection and connection with Women of Wit, Wisdom and Wonder - led by Penni Blythe.
On Wednesday, July 9 from 6pm to 8pm, an interactive conversation will shine a light on the often-unsung impact of women who have shaped our lives and histories.
Described as ‘inspiring’ and ‘thought-provoking’ by attendees at a previous event in April, Penni weaves together stories drawn from women all around the world, interlaced with her own remarkable life journey.
The event is a participatory experience and guests are encouraged to bring a piece of material that reminds them of a woman who matters to them. Penni will be stitching each piece into her grandmother’s Durham quilt, creating a living tapestry of memory and legacy.
