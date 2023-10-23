News you can trust since 1854
Women in Rock show coming to Phoenix Theatre in Blyth

A music show paying homage to some of rock’s most iconic female artists will be performed in Blyth as part of its ongoing tour.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
Women in Rock features a range of classic tracks by artists such as Cher, Tina Turner, Pink, Blondie, and more, performed by a live band.

It has been touring since 2016 and will be at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Thursday, November 23.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Women In Rock is ready to take you on a journey through five decades of the world’s greatest female rock legends.

The live band will be performing hits by rock's iconic female artists. (Photo by Alan Lyall / Women in Rock)The live band will be performing hits by rock's iconic female artists. (Photo by Alan Lyall / Women in Rock)
    “Featuring soaring vocals, slick choreography, striking costumes, and backed by a band of world-class musicians, Women in Rock has built a reputation as one of the most enjoyable and dynamic music shows currently touring the UK and global theatre scene.

    “The set list is one classic after another and has something for everyone.”

    Tickets are available to purchase at thephoenixtheatre.org.uk

