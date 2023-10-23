Women in Rock show coming to Phoenix Theatre in Blyth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Women in Rock features a range of classic tracks by artists such as Cher, Tina Turner, Pink, Blondie, and more, performed by a live band.
It has been touring since 2016 and will be at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Thursday, November 23.
A spokesperson for the show said: “Women In Rock is ready to take you on a journey through five decades of the world’s greatest female rock legends.
“Featuring soaring vocals, slick choreography, striking costumes, and backed by a band of world-class musicians, Women in Rock has built a reputation as one of the most enjoyable and dynamic music shows currently touring the UK and global theatre scene.
“The set list is one classic after another and has something for everyone.”
Tickets are available to purchase at thephoenixtheatre.org.uk