Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show pop concert experience coming to Alnwick Playhouse
This show brings back-to-back chart topping hits, incredible voices and the electrifying energy of Little Mix to life on stage, captivating fans old and new in a celebration of their phenomenal music career.
Woman Like Me features the ultimate playlist of Little Mix’s greatest hits – including Black Magic, Secret Love Song, Power and, of course, Woman Like Me.
The show’s performers channel the contagious energy and showmanship of Little Mix, recreating vibrant dance routines and delivering powerful vocals exactly like the group’s signature style.
It is an immersive concert experience as fans of all ages will be encouraged to sing along to their favourite anthems.
The show will be performed at Alnwick Playhouse on Monday, May 26, from 7pm. For more information and to book tickets, go to https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/live-performance
