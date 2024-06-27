Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may be mid-summer but a Northumberland visitor attraction is already putting its festive plans in place.

The Alnwick Garden has announced the sale of its much-anticipated Winter Light Trail tickets.

For the price of one entry, guests can enjoy two award-winning attractions, The Alnwick Garden and the world’s largest play structure at Lilidorei.

The annual event, now in its sixth year, attracts thousands of visitors from Northumberland and further afield.

The Winter Light Trail at The Alnwick Garden.

The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail will run from November 18 to January 1, with sell-out crowds once again expected, many of whom visit as part of their annual winter traditions.

A number of exciting new installations will be included this year, alongside old favourites making a welcome return.

According to Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, the yearly demand for tickets is symptomatic of what the event means to people from across the region.

He said: “Each year, we welcome a stream of visitors who come to experience our beautiful and immersive Winter Light Trail in all its sparkling glory. This includes many repeat visitors, who now count the event as an essential part of their festive season.

“This year we have introduced a new ‘one price, two venues’ ticket, offering families and people of all ages value for money, and the opportunity to enjoy our dual attractions. Because we are officially an ‘accessible and inclusive’ venue, everyone can easily tour the Winter Light Trail at both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.”

He added: “Families will also love playing at Lilidorei, and meeting the reindeer, elves, and Father Christmas in our enchanting Christmas wonderland. It may be summer, but we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests to our winter spectacular.”

Visitors can also soak up the seasonal spirit by enjoying a festive tipple, hot chocolate or artisan food from local vendors, or book a table at the award-winning Treehouse restaurant, in the grounds of The Alnwick Garden.

Early bird tickets are available to buy now and start from just £4.50. Entry to the Light Trail sells out quickly.