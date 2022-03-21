Wind instruments to the fore at classical concerts in Alnwick
Trio Volant, featuring oboe, clarinet and bassoon, are giving two hour-long concerts in Alnwick.
The events organised by Alnwick Music Society take place on Tuesday, March 29.
The morning concert will be in St James’s Church at 11.30am. As well as familiar pieces by Mozart and Beethoven, the Trio will play works by Canteloube, Milhaud and Cecilia McDowall.
The Trio will then go on to perform a concert for the Elderberries at 2pm in the Alnwick Garden Pavilion Room. This concert will include light classical music, film music and jazz classics.
Society chairman Mike Alexander said: “Alnwick Music Society is pleased to be able to support the work of the Elderberries in this way.”
There is no need to book for the morning concert and you can contribute at the end of the concert by cash or contactless card. The afternoon concert is a free event and you can book a place by calling 01665 511356 or by emailing [email protected]