Wind instruments to the fore at classical concerts in Alnwick

Trio Volant.

The events organised by Alnwick Music Society take place on Tuesday, March 29.

The morning concert will be in St James’s Church at 11.30am. As well as familiar pieces by Mozart and Beethoven, the Trio will play works by Canteloube, Milhaud and Cecilia McDowall.

The Trio will then go on to perform a concert for the Elderberries at 2pm in the Alnwick Garden Pavilion Room. This concert will include light classical music, film music and jazz classics.

Society chairman Mike Alexander said: “Alnwick Music Society is pleased to be able to support the work of the Elderberries in this way.”