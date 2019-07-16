Who is Harley Brash? Meet the new Love Island contestant from South Shields

She was revealed as one of new Islanders to join the reality TV show at the end of Monday, July 15’s episode and viewers will see her join the current contestants on Tuesday, July 16.

Although ITV lists her as being from Newcastle, she is actually from South Shields and claims to be on the hunt for love.

Harley can be found on Instagram under the handle @harley_brash where she currently has over 30,000 followers. But, that's likely to increase after appearing on the hit ITV2 show.

She posts plenty of selfies and night-out photos which is where she claims to find her love interests as she doesn’t use online dating. She told ITV: “If I’m in a club and I see someone I fancy, I’ll go up and tell them I fancy them.”

Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua but Ovie could be in luck because she is interested in him. Anton and Michael are also in her sights when entering the villa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out of the current girls on the show, Harley thinks she will get on with Maura and Molly-Mae but she already has a connection with Amber Gill who she has seen on nights out.

She also claims former northern Love Islanders Ellie Brown, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott are her friends.

Ellie has been sharing her love for Harley on her Instagram story by posting photos of them together captioned with “everyone please get behind my girl” along with screenshots of their texts.

Harley told ITV: “Ellie Brown is my best friend, she is amazing, we are like sisters. My mam and her mam were best friends so we’ve known each other since we were little.”

Along with the support from islanders, she’s also received love from fellow South Shields lass Sophie Kasaei of Geordie Shore fame.