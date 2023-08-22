News you can trust since 1854
Whittingham Show in pictures

The Whittingham Show returned for another successful year thanks to the help of volunteers.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

Despite some initial concerns about the weather, the sun shone and many people gathered to enjoy the competition and events on the day.

The Whittingham Show committee wrote: “Firstly, a huge thankyou to all of the committee members for their tireless efforts, energy, and commitment to the show this year.

“The committee members are all volunteers who give up their personal time amidst juggling their day-to-day work and life commitments. We don’t always get things exactly right, but we do our very best.

"It takes a huge collective effort to produce a show each year, and this year has been a great success.

"Without the ongoing support of the exhibitors each year, we wouldn’t have such a fantastic show, so a big thankyou to everyone who entered and supported us this year.

“Thank you to our volunteers, who provide support and important roles to run the show before, on the day and afterwards. We couldn’t do it without you all.

“Last, but certainly not least, thankyou to Nick and Kirsty Hargreave for the use of their field each year, without them we wouldn’t be able to put on the show at all.”

There were some different attractions this year, including a wellness area with sound baths and massage, a coconut shy, lots more children’s activities and a great selection of trade stands, as well as the industrial tent and the popular dog show.

Here are nine photos from the event.

Whittingham Show.

1. Collage Maker-22-Aug-2023-11-13-AM-9373.jpg

Whittingham Show. Photo: submitted

The children's section included entries of pictures, handicrafts, handwriting and more.

2. Whittingham Show 1

The children's section included entries of pictures, handicrafts, handwriting and more. Photo: submitted

The flower art section saw many beautiful entries.

3. Whittingham Show 2

The flower art section saw many beautiful entries. Photo: submitted

Lots of homegrown good in the horticultural section.

4. Whittingham Show 3

Lots of homegrown good in the horticultural section. Photo: submitted

