The Whittingham Show returned for another successful year thanks to the help of volunteers.

Despite some initial concerns about the weather, the sun shone and many people gathered to enjoy the competition and events on the day.

The Whittingham Show committee wrote: “Firstly, a huge thankyou to all of the committee members for their tireless efforts, energy, and commitment to the show this year.

“The committee members are all volunteers who give up their personal time amidst juggling their day-to-day work and life commitments. We don’t always get things exactly right, but we do our very best.

"It takes a huge collective effort to produce a show each year, and this year has been a great success.

"Without the ongoing support of the exhibitors each year, we wouldn’t have such a fantastic show, so a big thankyou to everyone who entered and supported us this year.

“Thank you to our volunteers, who provide support and important roles to run the show before, on the day and afterwards. We couldn’t do it without you all.

“Last, but certainly not least, thankyou to Nick and Kirsty Hargreave for the use of their field each year, without them we wouldn’t be able to put on the show at all.”

There were some different attractions this year, including a wellness area with sound baths and massage, a coconut shy, lots more children’s activities and a great selection of trade stands, as well as the industrial tent and the popular dog show.

Here are nine photos from the event.

1 . Collage Maker-22-Aug-2023-11-13-AM-9373.jpg Whittingham Show. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Whittingham Show 1 The children's section included entries of pictures, handicrafts, handwriting and more. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Whittingham Show 2 The flower art section saw many beautiful entries. Photo: submitted Photo Sales