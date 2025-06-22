What a Wonderful World Festival set to return in Northumberland

What a Wonderful World Festival returns to Alnwick Playhouse for the fourth year from June 26-29.

Come along and laugh, think, sing, discuss, listen, watch a film and enjoy celebrating the amazing planet we all live on.

Humorist and poet Kate Fox will lead off Saturday’s concert with ‘The Soil Speaks’ an uplifting piece inspired by Stuart Johnson, a soil-focused farmer from West Wharmley near Hexham.

Much as Maddy Prior enjoys working with Steeleye Span, she is creating a special performance as a duo with guitarist and singer Spud Sinclair. To round off the Saturday night they will present songs that reflect Maddy’s life long love of the natural world.

Maddy Prior.

The packed festival programme includes; local youngsters performing Earth Summit, a specially written thought provoking play with music, Geoff Jackson talking about his passion for Working Wood, the award-winning film, Hearth of Oak and Poetry & Music at Rothbury Golf Club and Poets Go Wild at Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Top line speakers, Professor Alastair Driver, Mike Pratt from Northumberland Wildlife Trust and local farmers, Tom Burston and James Barber will lead discussion about the future of the Simonside Estate and potential changes in farming.

The weekend is rounded off with a concert of beautiful songs for our times from Werca’s Folk and VoiceMale. You can join in if you come to the workshop with Sandra Kerr and Jon Doran. Find all the details and book your tickets on alnwickplayhouse.co.uk 01665 660550.