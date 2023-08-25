The Big Dippa will feature competitive and fun paddle board competitions, street food, a bar, and live music in Spanish City Plaza on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

The event is hosted by Northern SUP Race Team and Northerly Swell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be followed by Dip Club Social’s monthly Deep North ‘Dunk n Doughnuts’ swim in King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth, where swimmers take a morning dip in the sea then return to shore for hot drinks and a doughnut.

There will be a surfing event held in Tynemouth. (Photo by John Millard)

Most Popular

Tynemouth Surf Open is also set to return as part of the North Sea Weekender series.

The event will be hosted by Tynemouth Surf Co. on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, and there will be a series of yoga workshops running alongside it.

North Sea Weekender has also set up a series of music events on the North Tyneside Coast. There will be a silent disco on Cullercoats Beach on Saturday, September 23.