Watersports competitions, live music, and silent disco among free family events planned in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth, starting this weekend
The Big Dippa will feature competitive and fun paddle board competitions, street food, a bar, and live music in Spanish City Plaza on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.
The event is hosted by Northern SUP Race Team and Northerly Swell.
It will be followed by Dip Club Social’s monthly Deep North ‘Dunk n Doughnuts’ swim in King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth, where swimmers take a morning dip in the sea then return to shore for hot drinks and a doughnut.
Tynemouth Surf Open is also set to return as part of the North Sea Weekender series.
The event will be hosted by Tynemouth Surf Co. on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, and there will be a series of yoga workshops running alongside it.
North Sea Weekender has also set up a series of music events on the North Tyneside Coast. There will be a silent disco on Cullercoats Beach on Saturday, September 23.
There will also be two shows at Salt Market Social by Liam Fender, on September 15 and 16, and performances by Deaf Fiction at Tynemouth Watch House on September 22 and 23.