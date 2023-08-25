News you can trust since 1854
Watersports competitions, live music, and silent disco among free family events planned in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth, starting this weekend

North Sea Weekender, a series of events organised by North Tyneside Council, will return to Whitley Bay this weekend with a paddle boarding competition.
By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

The Big Dippa will feature competitive and fun paddle board competitions, street food, a bar, and live music in Spanish City Plaza on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

The event is hosted by Northern SUP Race Team and Northerly Swell.

It will be followed by Dip Club Social’s monthly Deep North ‘Dunk n Doughnuts’ swim in King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth, where swimmers take a morning dip in the sea then return to shore for hot drinks and a doughnut.

There will be a surfing event held in Tynemouth. (Photo by John Millard)There will be a surfing event held in Tynemouth. (Photo by John Millard)
    Tynemouth Surf Open is also set to return as part of the North Sea Weekender series.

    The event will be hosted by Tynemouth Surf Co. on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, and there will be a series of yoga workshops running alongside it.

    North Sea Weekender has also set up a series of music events on the North Tyneside Coast. There will be a silent disco on Cullercoats Beach on Saturday, September 23.

    There will also be two shows at Salt Market Social by Liam Fender, on September 15 and 16, and performances by Deaf Fiction at Tynemouth Watch House on September 22 and 23.

