Warkworth show in aid of RNLI promises to be 'Canny Neet Out'

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An evening of varied Northumbrian entertainment featuring Far Horizon Voices takes place in Warkworth later this month.

The ‘Canny Neet Oot’ shows takes place at Warkworth Memorial Hall on Thursday and Friday, October 24-25 starting at 7.30pm.

They will include the wonderful Amble Sword who will be locking longswords in the traditional circular dance; singer and folk icon Peter Burnham; Hauxley’s Poet in Residence, Paul Mein, the Warkworth Singers and teenage ukelele sensation Teddy Cuthbert (Friday only).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Far Horizon Voices will be performing the premiere of “Bill Stanley – A Sailor’s Story”, a maritime comic melodrama loosely adapted by Dave Stockwin from Wilson’s ‘Tales of the Borders’.

Paul Mein.Paul Mein.
Paul Mein.

Dave, who is directing and acting in the script-read play said: “Set in the early 19th century, the story centres on love-struck Tyneside merchant seaman Bill and his lass Mary Danvers whose desire to be together seems destined to fail thanks to a mixture of evil intent, blackmail and comic stupidity.”

Tickets for the performances are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and can be reserved at [email protected] or purchased at Warkworth Village Store and N&F Young in Amble. They can also be bought at the door on each night.

The bar will be open from 7pm.

Proceeds from the shows will be donated to the RNLI.

Also lined up at the same venue over the coming weeks are blues/rock trio 'The Alex Hamilton Band' on November 23 and then a concert of choirs Werca's Folk and Voice Male on December 20.

Related topics:WarkworthRNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice