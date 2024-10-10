Warkworth show in aid of RNLI promises to be 'Canny Neet Out'
The ‘Canny Neet Oot’ shows takes place at Warkworth Memorial Hall on Thursday and Friday, October 24-25 starting at 7.30pm.
They will include the wonderful Amble Sword who will be locking longswords in the traditional circular dance; singer and folk icon Peter Burnham; Hauxley’s Poet in Residence, Paul Mein, the Warkworth Singers and teenage ukelele sensation Teddy Cuthbert (Friday only).
Far Horizon Voices will be performing the premiere of “Bill Stanley – A Sailor’s Story”, a maritime comic melodrama loosely adapted by Dave Stockwin from Wilson’s ‘Tales of the Borders’.
Dave, who is directing and acting in the script-read play said: “Set in the early 19th century, the story centres on love-struck Tyneside merchant seaman Bill and his lass Mary Danvers whose desire to be together seems destined to fail thanks to a mixture of evil intent, blackmail and comic stupidity.”
Tickets for the performances are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and can be reserved at [email protected] or purchased at Warkworth Village Store and N&F Young in Amble. They can also be bought at the door on each night.
The bar will be open from 7pm.
Proceeds from the shows will be donated to the RNLI.
Also lined up at the same venue over the coming weeks are blues/rock trio 'The Alex Hamilton Band' on November 23 and then a concert of choirs Werca's Folk and Voice Male on December 20.
