There was a big turnout for the annual show held in the grounds of Warkworth Castle on Saturday.

“What a show,” posted organisers on social media. “We think it’s safe to say the 153rd Warkworth Show was a huge success. The show ground was buzzing, with all areas bustling with people. Just wow!

“We’ve said it before and it’s absolutely true, it takes a village to put the show on, we’re very fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers who give up their time to help and without their help, the show wouldn’t be the show it is. So thank you.

“Thank you to all the exhibitors, the quality of the exhibition tent was amazing. So many entries to enjoy and take in. The exhibitors hard work absolutely makes the show what it is and we’re grateful to all their efforts.

“A special thank you to Acklington Mart’s Kirsty and Josh who came along and supported Georgie Lucas with her sheep show. The first sheep show for many years was enjoyed by many.”

All pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

Warkworth Show First Felton Scouts helped out on a cake stall. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

Warkworth Show Blacksmith Stephen Lunn and a vintage van. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

Warkworth Show Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography