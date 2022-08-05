Although it was founded in 1859, various cancellations over the years – including for Covid – mean the event on Saturday, August 20 will be a special milestone.

Many things have changed, not least the cost of putting on a show, but organisers are keeping the price of the entry ticket as it was in 2019.

Over 300 classes in horticulture, cookery and preserves, handicrafts, art and photography, and children’s classes are planned.

Pat Dodd on winning form at Warkworth Show 2019. Picture by Jane Coltman

In addition, the show will also include entertainment from Meze Mundo, children’s entertainment, a climbing wall, circus acts, axe throwing, archery, a story tent, a dog show, classic cars, crafters, and trade stands.

This year’s event will also include a food court.

Early bird tickets are available from Warkworth Post Office, The Greenhouse, Amble N & F Young, and the Amble Pin Cushion.