On November 25, Neil Gore will be performing his one person magic lantern show based on the classic book ‘The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists’ by Robert Tressell, as part of his nationwide tour. It features political conjuring, music and song.

On December 8, two of the foremost choirs of the region (Werca’s Folk and Voice Male) will be offering a touch of Christmas along with traditional and contemporary songs of joy, love and hardship from our own region and around the world.

On December 9, Donnelly and South’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ will provide a stocking-load of seasonal songs, music, anecdotes and plenty of laughs. Keith Donnelly, a popular figure in the folk world, teams up with exciting new voice, Lauren South, playing violin, guitar and shruti box.

