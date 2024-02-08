Warkworth Memorial Hall is holding a night of jazz and blues for its special leap year show
The opening act, Georgia Tommy Shears, features local guitar teacher Brian Arthur performing standards such as Hesitation Blues and The Blues Run the Game.
Up next are Amble’s Harbour Lights Community Choir, with a mix of acapella jazz and bebop, including a song penned by choir leader, Sarah Gray.
Following an interval, song slinging, tune-toting gals Gambling Janes, AKA Jacqui Wicks and Sarah Gray, will present songs of hardship and heartbreak, including classic blues, murder ballads and originals.
Mad Hattie and the Eclectic Guitarist (Norma and Brian Arthur) will then bring the evening to a close, with their trademark guitar-based jazzy renditions of well-known standards through the decades, from Bessie Smith to Macy Gray.
The concert will be on on Thursday, February 29 from 7.30pm to 10pm. To book, please contact Pete Burnham on [email protected] or 07857246100.