Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening act, Georgia Tommy Shears, features local guitar teacher Brian Arthur performing standards such as Hesitation Blues and The Blues Run the Game.

Up next are Amble’s Harbour Lights Community Choir, with a mix of acapella jazz and bebop, including a song penned by choir leader, Sarah Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an interval, song slinging, tune-toting gals Gambling Janes, AKA Jacqui Wicks and Sarah Gray, will present songs of hardship and heartbreak, including classic blues, murder ballads and originals.

Most Popular

The venue will open at 7.00pm for drinks before the music begins at 7.30pm.

Mad Hattie and the Eclectic Guitarist (Norma and Brian Arthur) will then bring the evening to a close, with their trademark guitar-based jazzy renditions of well-known standards through the decades, from Bessie Smith to Macy Gray.