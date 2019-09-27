Warkfest music festival in the shadow of Warkworth Castle set to be best yet
The annual Warkfest music festival, set in the grounds of the cricket club under the shadow of Warkworth Castle, will see an attendance in the hundreds.
Warkfest started with an idea to bring acoustic music to Warkworth – and a way to raise money for Cancer Research whilst providing a venue for local artists to entertain local people.
It was so well-received that before the first event even took place, a marquee was needed in addition to the club to accommodate the high demand for tickets.
Year on year the event has grown and Saturday, October 5, one will be the fourth.
“The event would not take place without the commitment and talent of the bands who support us,” said David Smailes, co-founder of Warkfest.
“Everyone gives their time for free which is fantastic and means that ticket prices are kept low, opening this event up to everyone with all funds going to support Cancer Research.”
The music starts at 2pm and continues through until 11pm, showcasing a wealth of talent and an array of musical genres from rockabilly to seventies punk and to classic rock.
A fully stocked bar accompanied by a gin stall and pop-up street food stands ensures that every taste is catered for.
Alistair Currie, co-founder, said: “The success of Warkfest took us by surprise but illustrates the desire for affordable, local live music and it is clear how much everyone enjoys it and comes back year after year, with ticket sales looking to reach 400 this year.
“Our thanks go to Warkworth Parish Council, the cricket club and also the residents of Morwick Road in particular, all of whom support the event and help us to make it a success. We must also not not forget the 100’s of locals who attend and have a brilliant time.”
Tickets from Warkworth Village shop for £10 each. A heated and larger marquee will ensure that whatever the weather everyone will be warm and dry.