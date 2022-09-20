Virtuoso violinist to open Berwick Music Series
Virtuoso violinist Darragh Morgan will open the 2022 Berwick Music Series on Saturday from 1pm.
The concert at the Watchtower Gallery in Tweedmouth, titled Baroque Tendencies, features works by Telemann as well as modern composers who have been influenced by Baroque music.
It will also include the world premiere of Elisabet Dijkstra’s composition ‘A limit of hearing’, which won this year’s Berwick Prize.
The Berwick Prize is awarded by Berwick Town Council to the best entry by a composer who is based in the North East.
Tickets for the concert are £14 at the door.
Launched in 2019, the Berwick Music Series aims to celebrate classical and contemporary music played by soloists and small ensembles.
For more information about the Berwick Music Series and the 2022 programme of events, go online to berwickmusic.org