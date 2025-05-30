The North East of England boasts a rich and diverse musical heritage, punching far above its weight in producing global icons, indie innovators, and pioneering acts across every genre.

From the raw energy of punk to the sophisticated sounds of pop and the driving beats of electronic music, the region has consistently contributed to the UK's sonic landscape.

For music aficionados and vinyl collectors alike, discovering a hidden gem in their record collection can be as thrilling as finding buried treasure. We’ve taken a browse through both Discogs and Eil to find out what artists who hail from, or have links to, the North East have releases that ‘could’ be worth a pretty penny.

But as always, the caveat is that prices can and do fluctuate, so before committing to a purchase or sale, check out what the most recent sales values are.

So, what releases from a number of locals are considered valuable to own in 2025?

1 . Geordie - Hope You Like It (1973 Japan LP Album) This 1973 Japanese pressing of Geordie's Hope You Like It LP offers a unique collectible from the band fronted by AC/DC's Brian Johnson. Japanese pressings from this era are highly regarded for their exceptional sound quality, intricate packaging, and often limited availability, making them popular among global collectors. This Japanese LP has a highest recorded sale of £85.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Sting - The Soul Cages (1991 UK Audiophile LP in Q-Sound) For the discerning audiophile, this 1991 UK pressing of Sting's The Soul Cages is a standout. Pressed on high-quality vinyl and featuring ground-breaking Q-Sound technology, this edition was even recognized by The Absolute Sound (TAS), a testament to its superior sound. It's a prime example of an album valued for its audio fidelity and specific pressing details. This edition has a highest recorded sale of £95.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Chris Rea - Josephine (1987 UK Promo 12" Single) This rare 1987 UK promotional 12" single of Chris Rea's enduring track "Josephine" offers a unique piece of his discography. Promo copies, released in limited numbers specifically for radio stations and DJs, often feature exclusive mixes or come in distinct packaging, making them highly collectible for dedicated fans. This promo 12" has a highest recorded sale of £110.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales