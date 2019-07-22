Village buzzing once more at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival
The 43rd annual Rothbury Traditional Music Festival was a hit with all the family.
Over the last four decades it has established a unique atmosphere, drawing musicians, dancers and singers from throughout the country and beyond to spend a weekend sharing music and experiencing Northumbrian traditions.
This year the focus was on families with ceilidhs, musical gatherings, acoustic concerts, street music and entertainment laid on and even the chance to have a go on the Northumbrian pipes.
Performers included the 422 Dance Band with an infectious energetic performance; Jez Lowe whose songs are among the most widely sung by other performers; the Windy Gyle Band with their music played on smallpipes, fiddle and guitar and the Newcastle Kingsmen Rapper Dancers and Kingsmen Clog Dancers.
Alistair Anderson, internationally acknowledged as the master of the English Concertina and a fine exponent of the Northumbrian Pipes, said: “It’s a wonderful event.
“I have been heavily involved over the years and it’s great to be back. It’s a fantastic day and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”
It is tradition that Rothbury Highland Pipe Band open the festival by marching through the village and they were joined by their friends from Neilston and District Pipe Band.
Musicians also gathered in local pubs and got together to create some great music.
Rothbury-born comedian, actor and presenter, Alexander Armstrong, recently announced as festival patron, was unable to make it because of his Pointless filming schedule but he hopes to attend in the future.