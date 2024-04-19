Ultimate Bublé show coming to The Kings Arms Hotel in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Daniels has developed the ‘Ultimate Bublé’ show since 2010 and he is backed by The London Big Band.
The big band sound, along with his likeness to the modern day Canadian crooner, is set to appeal to fans of big band swing music and Bublé alike.
The show is being held at The Kings Arms Hotel, Hide Hill, on Friday, May 10, from 7pm in The Assembly Rooms.
Tickets are priced at £45 – this also includes a three-course meal from the kitchen team.
Other events coming up at the venue in the summer months include Margaret Solis (psychic and medium) on June 1, Shego Sinner (drag act) on June 22 and a Summer Party (dinner with a live DJ) on August 10.
For tickets and more information, call 01289 331081 or email [email protected]