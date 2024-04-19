Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Daniels has developed the ‘Ultimate Bublé’ show since 2010 and he is backed by The London Big Band.

The big band sound, along with his likeness to the modern day Canadian crooner, is set to appeal to fans of big band swing music and Bublé alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is being held at The Kings Arms Hotel, Hide Hill, on Friday, May 10, from 7pm in The Assembly Rooms.

Members of the public have the opportunity to come along to various events at The Kings Arms Hotel over the next few months.

Tickets are priced at £45 – this also includes a three-course meal from the kitchen team.

Other events coming up at the venue in the summer months include Margaret Solis (psychic and medium) on June 1, Shego Sinner (drag act) on June 22 and a Summer Party (dinner with a live DJ) on August 10.