Ukulele Jam fun resumes for 2022

A ukulele jam group run by The Ukulele & Other Machines.

The first Ukulele Jam of the year is taking place on Sunday at the Kings Arms in Hide Hill (Dickens Suite meeting room) from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The ukulele has rocketed in popularity in recent years, with even more people taking it up during lockdown because of its portability and the relative ease of getting going when first starting to learn.

The session is run by The Ukulele & Other Machines, who have previously run uke jams and festivals elsewhere in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the night, the group simply chooses songs from their unique extensive songbook of over 500 songs to strum and sing collectively, just for fun.

“As well as being a great instrument to use to learn basic musical concepts, or as a stepping-stone to learning the guitar, the uke can sound great in its own right,” said Neil Woodcock, of The Ukulele & Other Machines.

Berwick Ukulele Jam meets on a drop-in basis once a month on a Sunday evening. For contact details see www.ukulele.magix.net/contacts.htm and for further information and links to the song book, join the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/tuaom

The session is free, but the organisers are encouraging people to buy themselves a drink or two at the bar to thank the Kings Arms for hosting the event.