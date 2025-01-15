Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Berwick venues are amongst those taking part in a nationwide campaign that is championing independent music venues and live music culture.

The Barrels, with Berwick’s famous live-music cellar, and Repas7 will be included in the annual Independent Venue Week, with a schedule of acts in honour of the initiative.

The seven-day celebrations will take place from January 29 to February 4, with over 200 venues taking part across the country. The event has encouraged people to appreciate small music and arts venues and local talent since its inception in 2013.

Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week said: “Independent Venue Week has always been well-supported in the North East, and we're delighted to have two fantastic venues in Berwick-upon-Tweed signed up for 2025.

Repas 7 owner Louise Dempster and bar manager, gig organiser and promoter Leo Roberts. (Photo: Pictorial Photography)

“The Barrels and Repas7 By Night really epitomise what our celebration is all about – independent venues run by passionate people who are at the heart of their community, making sure music and culture thrives whilst supporting the local ecosystem.

“This is a perfect opportunity to recognise what they do so please, come out and buy some tickets and enjoy some of the brilliant events that they’re hosting.”

Leo Roberts of Repas7, a neighbourhood bistro that transforms into a live music venue on Friday and Saturday nights, said: “As frequent listener of BBC Radio 6 I’ve know about Independent Venue Week for a number of years, but I didn’t believe our little venue would qualify to be part of it.

“I didn’t give it a second thought – that was until late December when I was excited to see one of Berwick’s long-surviving music venues, The Barrels Ale House, was going to take part.

Rock band Fire in The Middle performing at Repas 7. (Photo: Melanie Branagam)

“I sent the organisers an email on the 20th of December fully not expecting a response back, but even the CEO introduced himself and helped us get over the line.”

He continued: “We are hoping to see a few new visitors to Berwick and the venue and most importantly eyes and ears on the acts.

“We are usually an always free entry venue so during the gigs we will be asking guests for a ‘pay what you feel’ donation without obligation, which will go towards the acts, adding to their already agreed fees.”

For more information on the venues taking part, visit https://independentvenueweek.com/uk/venues