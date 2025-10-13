Hannah and Grace Stobart – who make up twin sister duo Twayn – have revealed that they will support legend musician Jools Holland on his 2025 winter tour.

The 20-year-olds, who live just outside Ponteland, had previously supported the former Squeeze keyboardist and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at Newcastle City Hall last December and this year, they will perform at major venues in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol.

Their initial breakthrough came when they came second in an international competition with more than 22,000 entries and as a result, they got to play at the iconic Exit/In in Nashville.

More information about the band is available at https://twayn.co.uk including the recent announcement that they will be part of the Mercury Fringe in Newcastle on Thursday, October 16.

Hannah and Grace said: “We are delighted to announce that we have been invited back to join Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on his 2025 winter tour to play four huge venues, including the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.”

Twayn’s mini tour will be supported by new music releases this autumn.