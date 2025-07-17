TV show Taskmaster and English Heritage team up for summer holidays fun at Northumberland site
English Heritage and Taskmaster, a popular programme on Channel 4, have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to 17 stunning heritage sites across the country from July 19 to August 31.
The collaboration will feature the hit comedy panel game show, presented by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations such as Belsay Hall.
Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.
“From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice, our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and, of course, plenty of rubber ducks.”
For further information go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.