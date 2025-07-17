A BAFTA-winning show is heading to various tourist attractions this summer – including a site in Northumberland.

English Heritage and Taskmaster, a popular programme on Channel 4, have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to 17 stunning heritage sites across the country from July 19 to August 31.

The collaboration will feature the hit comedy panel game show, presented by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations such as Belsay Hall.

Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

Alex Horne from the hit TV show Taskmaster readies the iconic yellow duck for a summer of Taskmaster-themed challenges at English Heritage sites across the country. Picture by English Heritage/Jim Holden.

“From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice, our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and, of course, plenty of rubber ducks.”

For further information go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on