A BAFTA-winning show is heading to various tourist attractions this summer – including a site in Northumberland.

English Heritage and Taskmaster, a popular programme on Channel 4, have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to 17 stunning heritage sites across the country from July 19 to August 31.

The collaboration will feature the hit comedy panel game show, presented by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations such as Belsay Hall.

Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

Belsay Hall.

“From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice, our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and, of course, plenty of rubber ducks.”

The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amidst the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.

Alex Horne said: “From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster’s assistant, I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.

“It’s nice to go to nice places, but it’s even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least. And Greg agrees with me, so this is official.”

For further information go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on