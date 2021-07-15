The former X Factor judge and N Dubz member will perform at People’s Park in Ashington on August 28 alongside other local and national talent.

Tulisa has enjoyed the number 1 spot with hit single ‘Young’ and has recently released new single’s ‘Daddy’ and ‘Sippin’.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Northumberland Pride, said: “We’re really excited that Tulisa is topping the bill this year and have been working really hard on delivering a pride to remember and we hope as may people will celebrate with us and see what pride has to offer them.

Tulisa is heading to the Northumberland Pride Festival.

“It’s set to be a fantastic year which provides opportunities for LGBT+ people and our allies to come and celebrate together.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard alongside Northumberland County Council, a Stonewall Top 100 Employer, to safely restore visibility and safe physical spaces for our communities.”

Many pride event organisers have decided to cancel their events in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Northumberland Pride are thrilled that their festival will take place and restore much needed visibility for LGBT+ communities.

This year, Northumberland Pride, powered by Britishvolt, will be a ticketed event, in order to make sure that the event is Covid-safe.

Kicking off at 11am the day will include live entertainment, a Health and Wellbeing Zone in partnership with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust, Children, Young People and Families Area in partnership with regional charity NE Youth, a pride expo, fun fair, VIP area, food and drink and more.

Book your tickets at www.northumberlandpride.org.uk/festival.