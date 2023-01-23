News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trumpet and piano combination for concert at church in Morpeth

Praised for her ‘beauty of sound’ by Seen and Heard International, British trumpeter Matilda Lloyd presents a programme that explores the voice of the trumpet at the next Morpeth Music Society concert.

By Andrew Coulson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:04pm

Accompanied by Martin Cousin on piano, who has appeared regularly in the major British musical venues since graduating from the Royal College of Music, they will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, February 2 from 7.30pm.

In this programme, Matilda will demonstrate the full emotional range of the trumpet with vocal works spanning six centuries, from Hildegard von Bingen’s antiphons to Prayer of St Gregory by Alan Hovhaness.

Hide Ad

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.
Most Popular

    Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

    MorpethTickets