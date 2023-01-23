Trumpet and piano combination for concert at church in Morpeth
Praised for her ‘beauty of sound’ by Seen and Heard International, British trumpeter Matilda Lloyd presents a programme that explores the voice of the trumpet at the next Morpeth Music Society concert.
Accompanied by Martin Cousin on piano, who has appeared regularly in the major British musical venues since graduating from the Royal College of Music, they will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, February 2 from 7.30pm.
In this programme, Matilda will demonstrate the full emotional range of the trumpet with vocal works spanning six centuries, from Hildegard von Bingen’s antiphons to Prayer of St Gregory by Alan Hovhaness.
Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.
Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.