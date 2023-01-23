Accompanied by Martin Cousin on piano, who has appeared regularly in the major British musical venues since graduating from the Royal College of Music, they will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, February 2 from 7.30pm.

In this programme, Matilda will demonstrate the full emotional range of the trumpet with vocal works spanning six centuries, from Hildegard von Bingen’s antiphons to Prayer of St Gregory by Alan Hovhaness.

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.

