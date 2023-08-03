The Shoe Shaker Fest will be held near Northumberlandia, just off Fisher Lane, between noon and 11pm on Saturday, August 5.

The festival can be accessed by the X21 and X22 bus services, which drop off a five minute walk away at Azure Garden Centre, or by a 20 minute walk from Cramlington’s railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a regular shuttle bus running between the festival site, Smithy Square, and the station all day, costing £2 per journey.

The Shoe Shaker Fest organiser Kathie Turnbull at the festival site. (Photo by The Shoe Shaker Fest)

Most Popular

Taxi firm Copper Cars will be the only vehicles permitted to pick up and drop off at the site.

Safe crossing points will be installed on Fisher Lane and the road will close to vehicles, with the exception of emergency services and Copper Cars.

Festival organiser Kathie Turnbull said: “There has been a lot of planning and thought put into making sure everyone can get to and from the festival safely and efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the infrastructure in place, fantastic acts, and performers. It will be a fabulous event.

I would also ask people to dress sensibly as the site may become muddy.”