Berwick Literary Festival will host two appearances by trailblazing football referee and equalities advocate Janie Frampton on Saturday, October 11.

She will be in conversation with former professional footballer and broadcaster Pat Nevin, sharing candid insights on resilience, leadership and changing the game for women in sport.

Janie made history as only the second woman to officiate in the men’s professional game in England, later becoming one of just eight Women FIFA Referee Instructors globally. She received an OBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for services to equality for women in sport.

She co-founded Team You and Ref Support UK, and serves as Vice President of the International Federation.

Pat is a Scottish former professional footballer whose career spanned 20 years at clubs including Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and he earned 28 caps for Scotland.

Following his playing career, he served as chief executive of Motherwell FC before becoming a respected football writer and broadcaster.

Berwick Literary Festival director Joan Montgomery said: “Janie’s story resonates far beyond sport. It is about leadership, community and the courage to open doors for others.

“We are delighted to welcome her to Berwick and to Duns, with thanks to the Blackhill Windfarm Community Fund for supporting access in the Borders.”

Succeeding as a Woman in a Man’s World – Janie Frampton with Pat Nevin will take place in the Salvation Army Hall, Berwick, from 10am to 11am and the Duns Volunteer Hall from 2pm to 3pm. Bookings can be made via https://berwickliteraryfestival.com

Berwick Rangers have no fixture listed for Saturday, October 11, so there is no clash with either talk.