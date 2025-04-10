Top Nashville folk duo The Twangtown Paramours to play Alnwick Playhouse this spring

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
An American soul-folk musical duo will be performing at the Alnwick Playhouse this spring as part of their UK tour.

The Twangtown Paramours are an award-winning husband and wife band, Mike and MaryBeth, from Nashville. They are three time Kerrville finalists and and winners of Texas’s Wildflower Contest.

The newest album, The Wind Will Change Again, which was released in January, 2025, came in at number one on the Folk Alliance International Chart for that month.

The duo said: "We are very excited to finally get a chance to travel to England. It's something we've been wanting to do for many years. Especially after getting very generous reviews in the UK for our last two albums.

They added: “We can't wait to play the great venues where we are booked."

The Twangtown Paramours will perform at the Alnwick Playhouse on May 13. Tickets and further details can be found here.

