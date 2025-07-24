If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further. From full-blown music festivals to karaoke, here are 8 of the best live music events and gigs happening in Northumberland from July 25 – 27.
1. Dinky Dub Fest (Druridge Bay)
Starting off strong, we have Dinky Dub Fest taking place across the whole weekend - which is a mini version of the annual Mighty Dub Fest. This music and camping festival takes place at the scenic Druridge Bay and offers an incredible line-up of acts across different stages. Photo: Contributed
2. The Craster Arms (Beadnell)
The Craster Arms have live music in their beer garden every Saturday - and with the weather looking hopeful, there is no better time to enjoy it. Photo: Google
3. Repas7 (Berwick)
On Friday, July 25 Jonny Boyle will be performing original music and taking cover requests at Repas7. It doesn't end there, as on Saturday, July 26 Alistair Watson will provide evening of folk and rock music. Photo: Pictorial Photography
4. The Barrels (Berwick)
On Saturday night, American folk-singer Tom O'Donnell will be playing from 8pm, and on Sunday The Tweed River Jazz Band will play from 7pm. Photo: Google
