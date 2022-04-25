Top Eric Clapton tribute band set to perform in North East

Classic Clapton will be performing at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Classic Clapton, featuring frontman Mike Hall, is making a welcome return to Playhouse Whitley Bay on Sunday, May 8.

They will perform all of Clapton's classic songs including Wonderful Tonight, Tears in Heaven, Crossroads, I Shot The Sheriff, Lay Down Sally, Cocaine and Layla!

There will even be an “Unplugged” segment.

Mike Hall, lead singer of Classic Clapton.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20, plus booking fee and facility fee, from the box office on 0844 248 1588, online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

The band was formed in Newcastle in 1985 and originally named themselves ‘After Midnight’ after Clapton’s first solo hit.

In guitar/vocalist Mike Hall, the band possesses a front man who not only looks like Eric, he sings and plays guitar like him too.

Mike has met Slowhand twice, and received a message of encouragement from the guitar maestro.

In 2001, they embarked on their first extensive tour of UK Theatres.

They have continued to perform throughout the UK & Ireland including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London, and a triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002.

They have performed numerous concerts in Europe including Spain, Estonia, Holland and France, while performed in front of 3,500 people in an open air arena in Mumbai.

Classic Clapton comprises Mike Hall (lead vocals/guitar), Danny Davison (drums), Dave Robson (bass guitar/backing vocals), and Steve Hutchinson (keyboard/backing vocals).

Steve was a member of Animals 2 for six years during the 1990’s alongside original members Hilton Valentine & John Steel.