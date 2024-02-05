Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rock favourites The Vaccines and Brit Award winner Tom Walker will co-headline the Friday night of the festival at Beal Farm, with electronic dance legends Orbital and US hip hop superstars De La Soul taking centre stage on the Saturday night.

Everything Everything have been announced as the Thursday night headliners with Lindisfarne favourites Dutty Moonshine Big Band also appearing on the Thursday alongside Tragedy, an all metal tribute band to The Bee Gees and beyond and rising country star Hayley McKay to name a few.

Also on the bill are Kula Shaker and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin.

Lindisfarne Festival.

With eight stages, organisers have promised many more announcements throughout February with hundreds of artists due to play the eclectically wonderful festival from August 29 to September 1.

Last year’s event was headlined by Primal Scream.