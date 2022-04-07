Tina Turner fans in for a treat as show heads to Blyth

Justine Riddoch is bringing Totally Tina to Blyth.

Justine Riddoch and her talented cast will be bringing ‘Totally Tina’ to Blyth Pheonix Theatre on Friday, April 22.

Fans will be able to enjoy early hits including River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits plus later hits We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll Queen’s live performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justine has got the looks, the moves, the legs, and the voice.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina say they are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performances featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Justine said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far!

"Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the Show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

“That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Doors open at 6.45pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.