Speculation is mounting over who will be this year’s TIME’s Person of the Year.

The award recognizes those who had a significant influence over events throughout the year - for better or for worse.

Here’s ten frontrunners that could earn this year’s title, including Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

With 2024 drawing closer to its conclusion, we’re also closer to influential publication TIME releasing their illustrious ‘Person of the Year’ award for 2024.

The 'Person of the Year' award was introduced by TIME magazine in 1927, originally called "Man of the Year." It was created somewhat by accident: the editors needed a way to fill space in the magazine after a quiet news week, and they decided to focus on Charles Lindbergh, who had made history earlier that year by completing the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight.

Over the years, the award evolved to reflect changing societal norms and values. In 1999, the name was officially changed to ‘Person of the Year’ to be more inclusive. The award has recognized not only individuals but also groups (e.g., "The American Soldier" in 2003), abstract ideas (e.g., "The Computer" in 1982), and even controversial figures.

TIME’s Person of the Year 2024 is still yet to be announced, but researchers believe they know who is set to be crowned with the cover issue this year. | Canva/Getty Images

Which leads to the caveat that comes with earning the title - sometimes, it’s not a plaudit at all based on morality and virtuousness but instead the award highlights the person or entity that, for better or worse, has most influenced the events of the year and left a lasting impression.

The award has grown into a cultural phenomenon, with the annual announcement sparking global discussion and debate. It remains a snapshot of the year's defining events, encapsulating the people, movements, or innovations that have shaped the world, for better or worse.

But who from 2024 do people think are the frontrunners to hold the title this year?

The science part

Experts at SlotsUp, a platform that helps users make informed betting decisions, examined four factors to determine the overall ranking. These factors included each candidate’s odds of winning, engagement rates across social media, and total followers on both X and Instagram.

Each possible contender was then awarded a final score out of 100 based on these factors, with 100 being the highest possible score. The celebrities with the highest final scores are then considered the most likely candidates to be TIME’s Person of the Year.

Who is the favourite to be announced Time’s Person of the Year 2024?

Based on that research, the team believe that it is set to be back-to-back Person of the Year gongs for Taylor Swift, who earned the title back in 2023. The global pop star received the highest score of 86.40 out of 100. Swift received a high rating for having a staggering 283 million followers on Instagram – one of the highest followings in the study.

Research points to Taylor Swift as the leading candidate for the 2024 TIME’s Person of the Year title

The singer also received a high score for being one of the favourites to win based on the bookies’ predictions. Although Swift was crowned Person of the Year in 2023, the singer has undeniably dominated 2024, as seen via the global sensation of ‘The Eras Tour’, making her a likely candidate for the second year running.

Controversially, MrBeast is named the second most likely contender, receiving a final score of 84.25 out of 100. The social media sensation has a large following across both Instagram and X, making him a likely candidate for the award. The YouTuber also has an engagement rate of 5.9%, which is one of the highest in the study.

The study found that Kamala Harris is the third most likely figure to be crowned TIME’s Person of the Year, receiving a final score of 76.15 out of 100. After replacing Joe Biden in the presidential election, Harris has undeniably become one of the most influential political figures of the year.

The politician received a high score in the study for having one of the highest odds of winning the award, according to data from the bookies - a fitting consolation after the recent results.

Ryan Reynolds came in in fourth place, with a final score of 75.25 out of 100. The successful release of Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, combined with the actor’s work with Wrexham A.F.C, makes Reynolds a top contender for the Person of the Year award.

The actor received a high score for being one of the bookies’ favourites to win this year and was also ranked highly for having a large Instagram following of over 54 million.

As for the incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump, he rounds out the top 5 with a score of 75.24 - though given the opportunity he has once again found himself in, we’re pretty sure he won’t mind his positioning on the list.

TIME’s Person of the Year 2024 - full list of current favourites

Scores for each person in brackets

Taylor Swift (86.40) MrBeast (84.25) Kamala Harris (76.15) Ryan Reynolds (75.25) Donald Trump (75.24) Joe Biden (74.95) Zendaya (74.45) Timothée Chalamet (71.54) LeBron James (71.48) Max Verstappen (70.38)

TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ issue comes out around December each year - but before the announcement, have you any predictions on who will adorn the cover of the publication this year? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.