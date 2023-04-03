Tickets now on sale for flower arranging workshop at St Aidan's Church in Bamburgh
A spring flower demonstration with Christine Ogle from Lavender’s Blue, Morpeth, is taking place later this month.
By Amanda Bourn
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:53 BST
The session will be held at St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, on Tuesday, April 25 from 11.15am to 1.30pm.
The cost of entry will include a light lunch and a glass of fizz.
Tickets are £12:50 from Ticketsource, or contact Alison Brett via 07785 534700. Alternatively, email her via [email protected]
Tickets can be bought on the door, but organisers have asked people to book in advance so they can cater accordingly.