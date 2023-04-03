The workshop takes place on April 25.

The session will be held at St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, on Tuesday, April 25 from 11.15am to 1.30pm.

The cost of entry will include a light lunch and a glass of fizz.

Tickets are £12:50 from Ticketsource, or contact Alison Brett via 07785 534700. Alternatively, email her via [email protected]