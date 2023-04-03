News you can trust since 1854
Tickets now on sale for flower arranging workshop at St Aidan's Church in Bamburgh

A spring flower demonstration with Christine Ogle from Lavender’s Blue, Morpeth, is taking place later this month.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:53 BST
The workshop takes place on April 25.
The session will be held at St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, on Tuesday, April 25 from 11.15am to 1.30pm.

The cost of entry will include a light lunch and a glass of fizz.

Tickets are £12:50 from Ticketsource, or contact Alison Brett via 07785 534700. Alternatively, email her via [email protected]

Tickets can be bought on the door, but organisers have asked people to book in advance so they can cater accordingly.

