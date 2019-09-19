Tickets for McFly, The 1975, The Who, Barry Manilow and Simply Red all go on sale on Friday

McFly

Pop band, McFly, are making a huge come back with their ‘The 2020 Tour.’

The group will be playing at the arena on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Barry Manilow will be performing in the arena in 2020. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tickets go on sale online at 9am.

The 1975

Pop-rock band, The 1975, are often in the charts and have been playing at festivals this year but they are heading on a 2020 tour and stopping off in the North East on the way.

The band will be performing at the arena on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

The 1975 are heading back to the North East. Photo credit: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Tickets go on sale online at 9am.

Simply Red

Soul and pop band, Simply Red, are also heading to Newcastle in 2020.

Mick Hucknall and the band are set to release a new album titled Blue Eyed Soul on Friday, November 8 but won’t perform in the arena until Tuesday October 6, 2020.

Tickets go on sale online at 10am.

The Who

Rock band, The Who, are also releasing tickets for their 2020 gig and it has been announced that they will also be releasing a new album in November.

They will play at the arena on Saturday, March 21, 2020 as part of their tour with a full orchestra.

Tickets go on sale online at 10am.

Barry Manilow

American singer-songwriter, Barry Manilow, last played at the arena in 2016 and he is set for a return four years later.

He will perform on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Tickets go on sale online at 9am.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for all five artists go on sale on Friday, September 20 online and from the booking hotline number on 0844 493 6666. Calls to the hotline cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

They can be bought directly from the Utilita Arena website and Ticketmaster.