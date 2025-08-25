Thousands flock to 'fantastic' Alnwick Town Festival over bank holiday weekend

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:10 BST
Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Alnwick Town Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Organised by Alnwick Round Table in collaboration with Alnwick Markets, the festival took place on Bondgate Within and the Market Place.

There was live music and entertainment, an artisan market, street food, a beer tent and a fun zone for children.

Alncom was the main sponsor, with the marquee sponsored by Alnwick Town Council.

This year’s chosen charity was the RNLI, with money going to the lifeboat stations at Amble, Seahouses and Craster.

Dave Paterson, of Alnwick Round Table, said: “Thank you to all the sponsors, it’s been a real team effort throughout the town.

“A big thank you as well to everyone who has come down and supported the event.

“The market has been wonderful. People have come and loved the traders and the food, it’s been a fantastic event.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman.

Round Table members at the Alnwick Town Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Round Table

Round Table members at the Alnwick Town Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman

Northern. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Northern

Northern. Pictures by Jane Coltman

The RNLI's stall.

RNLI

The RNLI's stall.

Good times in the marquee.

Marquee

Good times in the marquee.

