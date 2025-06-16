It was the 14th staging of the popular event.

Lawrie Stevenson, director of sponsor Alncom, said: “We’ve camped at Mighty Dub Fest all weekend and the atmosphere has been unreal. So many happy people and families just letting their hair down and loving life.

"Thousands of campers and campervans, fire shows, bands, wellness tents, children’s fun tents, Disney shows, live music and bands. I’ve even been in the mobile sauna! Seeing so many happy families, it’s been pure joy. Giving back to the region and community is what it’s all about.”

Mighty Dub Fest More than 9,000 people attended.

Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.