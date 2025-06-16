Thousands enjoy weekend of fun at the Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:22 BST
More than 9,000 people and hundreds of VW campervans descended on Alnwick Castle pastures for the annual Mighty Dub Fest.

It was the 14th staging of the popular event.

Lawrie Stevenson, director of sponsor Alncom, said: “We’ve camped at Mighty Dub Fest all weekend and the atmosphere has been unreal. So many happy people and families just letting their hair down and loving life.

"Thousands of campers and campervans, fire shows, bands, wellness tents, children’s fun tents, Disney shows, live music and bands. I’ve even been in the mobile sauna! Seeing so many happy families, it’s been pure joy. Giving back to the region and community is what it’s all about.”

1. Mighty Dub Fest

More than 9,000 people attended. Photo: Claire Barber

Enjoying a cocktail.

2. Mighty Dub Fest

Enjoying a cocktail. Photo: Claire Barber

Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.

3. Mighty Dub Fest

Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick. Photo: Claire Barber

Chilling out at the festival.

4. Mighty Dub Fest

Chilling out at the festival. Photo: Claire Barber

