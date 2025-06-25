The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience is coming to Blyth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 17:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience will take those in attendance on a trip down memory lane at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Thursday, July 31.

Described as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘truly authentic’ and featuring a full live band, the show features the storylines and well-known songs from the two cult musical comedy films.

This big-band style experience has plenty of iconic scenes, laughs, crazy dance moves and the authentic sounds of soul, rhythm, blues and even a little country and western music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said: “We have a jam-packed set ready to entertain you including The Commitments hits Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally to Blues Brothers classics Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody – plus a whole lot of humour in between.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced £24 plus booking fee and are available from www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01670 367228.

Related topics:BlythTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice