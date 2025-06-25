The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience is coming to Blyth
Described as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘truly authentic’ and featuring a full live band, the show features the storylines and well-known songs from the two cult musical comedy films.
This big-band style experience has plenty of iconic scenes, laughs, crazy dance moves and the authentic sounds of soul, rhythm, blues and even a little country and western music.
Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said: “We have a jam-packed set ready to entertain you including The Commitments hits Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally to Blues Brothers classics Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody – plus a whole lot of humour in between.”
Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced £24 plus booking fee and are available from www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01670 367228.
