The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience will take those in attendance on a trip down memory lane at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Thursday, July 31.

Described as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘truly authentic’ and featuring a full live band, the show features the storylines and well-known songs from the two cult musical comedy films.

This big-band style experience has plenty of iconic scenes, laughs, crazy dance moves and the authentic sounds of soul, rhythm, blues and even a little country and western music.

Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said: “We have a jam-packed set ready to entertain you including The Commitments hits Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally to Blues Brothers classics Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody – plus a whole lot of humour in between.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced £24 plus booking fee and are available from www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01670 367228.